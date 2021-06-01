Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 77.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

