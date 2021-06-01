Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 1,185 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

