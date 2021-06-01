Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $124,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

