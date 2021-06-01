Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $172,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

