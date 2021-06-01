Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,641 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

