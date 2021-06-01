Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 71.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Garmin were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,585. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $89.64 and a 12 month high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

