Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00333.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.