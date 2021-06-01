Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00333.
Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.
BBD stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.
