AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $27.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

