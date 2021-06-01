Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,483 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $478,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock worth $100,927,695. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

AVTR opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

