Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$0.40 target price on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CVE XLY opened at C$0.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

