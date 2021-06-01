Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,073 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $42,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 63.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Autodesk by 20.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,804 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $287.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $200.34 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.