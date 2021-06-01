Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Down 1.7%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $25.95. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

