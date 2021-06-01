AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,430,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $134,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 594,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,986,586. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.