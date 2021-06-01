Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $820,390.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00296071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00188419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.99 or 0.00981687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

