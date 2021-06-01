Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded to Hold by Kepler Capital Markets

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 39,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,722. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

