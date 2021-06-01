Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $89,847.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06.

NYSE:AC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 15,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $829.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

