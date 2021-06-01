ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.16% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $35,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.71. The stock had a trading volume of 465,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,318. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29.

