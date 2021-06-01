Arizona State Retirement System Sells 793 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after buying an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Gray Television stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

