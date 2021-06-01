Arizona State Retirement System Has $559,000 Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $169,822.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,272 shares in the company, valued at $988,616.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Insiders have sold 71,219 shares of company stock worth $642,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

