Arizona State Retirement System Has $495,000 Stock Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

