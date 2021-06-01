Arion Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Arion has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $50,828.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00297987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00191174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.74 or 0.00998878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,039,311 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

