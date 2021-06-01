Argon (ARGON) Market Cap Hits $6.88 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Argon has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00297987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00191174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.74 or 0.00998878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.