Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $282.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

