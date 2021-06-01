Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $31.02.

