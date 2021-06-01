Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 604 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.94 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. The stock has a market cap of $204.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.