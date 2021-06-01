Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 572 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.38.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $247.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.