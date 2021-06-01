Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,018,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,304,000 after purchasing an additional 122,655 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.