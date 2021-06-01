Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 64.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $378.27 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

