Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 535,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $74,508.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

