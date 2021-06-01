Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.65). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($2.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE RCUS traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

