apM Coin Market Cap Tops $10.16 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $391,248.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00083023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.01015912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.14 or 0.09496682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091245 BTC.

About apM Coin

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

