Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 398 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $12,700.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,221.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony F. Marone, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 390 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $12,433.20.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. 1,925,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

