Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ANCR stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.12. Animalcare Group has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 326 ($4.26). The stock has a market cap of £195.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.00.
About Animalcare Group
