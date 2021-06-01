Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ANCR stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.12. Animalcare Group has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 326 ($4.26). The stock has a market cap of £195.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.00.

Get Animalcare Group alerts:

About Animalcare Group

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals; and identification of products and services to companion animal veterinary markets in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, other European Union, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.