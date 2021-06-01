Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 29,326 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,326 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,512,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,641,000.

EMQQ traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,380. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.71.

