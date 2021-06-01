Anfield Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 50,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

FRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 86,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

