Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,566. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.36.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

