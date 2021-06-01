Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires 148,961 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 478.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,961 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 205,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. 5,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,053. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $19.53.

