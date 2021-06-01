Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 517 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $20,468.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22.

On Thursday, April 1st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $21,263.90.

On Friday, March 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 782 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $33,719.84.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. 4,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,919. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

