Analyzing BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get BRP Group alerts:

This table compares BRP Group and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% Goosehead Insurance 7.05% -25.50% 5.62%

This table compares BRP Group and Goosehead Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 16.91 -$8.65 million $0.20 121.15 Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 27.77 $9.29 million $0.51 173.29

Goosehead Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group. BRP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BRP Group and Goosehead Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Goosehead Insurance 0 1 3 0 2.75

BRP Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 43.15%. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus price target of $129.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.36%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than BRP Group.

Volatility and Risk

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats BRP Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,468 total franchises. Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.