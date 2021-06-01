Analysts Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $80.82

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC remained flat at $$63.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,780. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. Semtech has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.