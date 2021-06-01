Analysts Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) PT at $44.29

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

PRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,979 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 22.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after acquiring an additional 397,223 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 210,482 shares during the period.

PRO stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. PROS’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

