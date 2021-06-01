Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $149.58

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.58.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,952. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.