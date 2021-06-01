Analysts Set NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT at $94.25

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,365. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEE stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,979. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.