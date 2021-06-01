Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $99.45

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.45.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
