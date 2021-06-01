Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $99.45

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Incyte by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $83.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

