Analysts Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $59.65

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTHT. HSBC raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

HTHT traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

