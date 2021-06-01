Analysts Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target at $177.81

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.81.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $198.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.39. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

