Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for L Brands (LB)

5/24/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00.

5/12/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00.

5/11/2021 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – L Brands had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

4/13/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2021 – L Brands was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE LB opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $2,784,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $55,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 770.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $6,805,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

