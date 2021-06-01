Analysts Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 73,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,317. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

