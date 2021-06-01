Analysts Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.87. Diamondback Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,326.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $10.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.76. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.