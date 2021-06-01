Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,959 shares of company stock worth $585,113 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.07. 2,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,005. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

